Flood watch upgraded to flood warning for Quesnel River

A flood warning is in place for the Quesnel River.

The BC River Forecast Centre upgraded a flood watch to a warning on Wednesday, June 22, meaning that river levels have exceeded bankfull or will exceed bankfull imminently, and that flooding of areas adjacent to the rivers affected will result.

“Rivers in the region are flowing very high for this time year and are extremely vulnerable to additional runoff at this point,” reads a bulletin from B.C.’s Ministry of Forests.

Over the past 24 hours, 10-20 millimetres of rainfall has been observed in areas of the Cariboo Mountains, and rivers are beginning to experience rapid rises.

A potential long-lasting rain event in the headwaters of the South Thompson, North Thompson and Cariboo Mountains is underway and expected to last into early Thursday.

The City of Quesnel said on Tuesday, June 21, the areas at risk of flooding at this time did not include any City residential properties.

Warming temperatures over the weekend and into next week will lead to accelerated snowmelt rates where snow remains, however, there remains uncertainty over the extent to which the available remaining snowpack will be able to fuel significant additional rises to rivers next week.

