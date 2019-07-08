The BC River Forecast Centre has issued a flood watch for the Chilcotin River below Big Creek and tributaries of the Chilcotin River after about 90 mm of rain fell over the last four days. Photo submitted

Flood watch issued for Chilcotin River below Big Creek

The level of the river has risen after 90 mm of rain fell over the past four days in the area

A flood watch has been issued for the Chilcotin River below Big Creek and for the river’s tributaries.

The B.C. River Forecast Centre said in a bulletin Monday a rainfall system brought 90 mm of rain fall over the last four days causing the river’s level to rise.

“The Chilcotin River below Big Creek is currently recording a flow of 605 cubic metres per second which is a flow slightly below the 50-year return period,” notes the bulletin. “According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, thunderstorm with a rainfall amount for 10 to 15 mm are expected for the Chilcotin region Monday.”

Jonathan Boyd, a hydrologist with the B.C. River Forecast Centre, said the 90 mm of rain was a huge amount for a relatively dry area.

“Environment Canada spotted it early to mid last week as a pretty significant weather event because it is typically so dry,” Boyd said. “It is expected that it could stay pretty level and might increase just a little bit later this afternoon in the evening and into tomorrow due to some thunderstorm potential that is forecasted for the region. But from there it should gradually recede through the week.”

Members of the public are advised to stay clear of the rapid running rivers and potentially unstable riverbanks.

Conditions and updates will continue to be provided by the River Forecast Centre.

“It’s actually our first advisory since January,” Boyd said. “We actually did not have any flooding issues through all the spring freshets. It’s the first time there was not one single area that got into a warning threshold.”


