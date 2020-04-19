Flood watch expanded to more areas in Cariboo-Chilcotin

The scene in Pine Valley on Saturday when water levels rose rapidly. Sunday is better so far, said Brittney Morgan who sent in the photograph Saturday. “The water has gone down and my husband used the tractor to build some berms. (Brittney Morgan photo)

The River Forecast Centre updgraded its flood watch Sunday to encompass more areas in the Cariboo-Chilcotin Fraser Plateau.

Areas in the watch are tributary rivers and streams around Nazko, Chilako, Prince George, Williams Lake, Quesnel, Anahim Lake, Cache Creek and surrounding areas.

Snowmelt has begun across the region causing rivers and creeks to rise quickly.

Already residents with the help of neighbours in Pine Valley and Wildwood, north of Williams Lake, at Sugar Cane east of Williams Lake and west at Tl’et?chiz have been sandbagging and grappling with swollen waterways in the last few days.

Cariboo Regional District Area D director Steve Forseth told the Tribune Sunday things seemed to have calmed down for the moment since last night.

“I’m just up in McLeese Lake, we are seeing an increased water level and water flow, but manageable for the moment,” Forseth said early Sunday afternoon.

