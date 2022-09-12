Flood Falls Trail wildfire is estimated to be 520 hectares and continues to grow (Samuel St-laurent/Facebook)

Flood Falls Trail wildfire is estimated to be 520 hectares and continues to grow (Samuel St-laurent/Facebook)

Wildfire near Hope now at 520 hectares and growing

Highway 1 eastbound still closed and a dozen properties in Hunter Creek and Laidlaw evacuated

The Flood Falls Trail fire is estimated to be 520 hectares as people continue to evacuate.

Evacuation orders are still in effect this morning (Sept. 12) for at least a dozen properties in Hunter Creek and Laidlaw areas.

DriveBC says that Highway 1 eastbound is still closed between Chilliwack and Hope and motorists, hoping to get between Annis and Flood Hope roads, will need to continue using Highway 9 and Highway 7 to get through the area. Buses are also expected to be delayed, coming into and out of Hope, due to the heavy traffic.

A video from Darryl Kipp, posted to the Hope BC Bulletin Board Facebook Group, shows the west side of the fire on Hunter Creek.

The fire is burning in very steep terrain causing challenges for ground crews. There are now 78 firefighters and seven helicopters working the fire, with a focus on the north, west, and east flanks of the blaze.

Updates to follow.

READ MORE: UPDATE: A dozen properties in Hope, Laidlaw evacuated as wildfire advances

@KemoneMoodley
kemone.moodley@hopestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2022bc wildfiresBreaking News

Previous story
Trudeau on the attack against Poilievre’s ‘irresponsible’ politics

Just Posted

The Williams Lake Stampeders Association is holding tryouts for the upcoming hockey season every Tuesday and Thursday until the end of October. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Stampeders hockey tryouts underway in Williams Lake

The previous board of trustees; Angie Delainey (back left), Alexis Watch, Mary Forbes, Linda Martens and Anne Kohut, Ciel Patenaude (front left) and Willow Macdonald. Angie Mindus file photo
One trustee position up for grabs in School District 27

Jim Hilton is the author of Forest Ink.
FOREST INK: Life on the edge of ecosystems

Marcus Deausy races to win in the Pro Am open class Saturday, Sept. 10 during Round 6 of the Future West Moto racing series hosted by the Williams Lake Dirt Riders Association. It was the first race for Deausy since an injury this summer sidelined him from competing in the Triple Crown Series. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Racers tear up track at Future West Moto series in Williams Lake