Flat Lake fire grows to more than 19,000 hectares

The Flat Lake fire has been officially mapped at 19,247 hectares, but wildfire officials note additional growth has been observed since the most recent measurement Monday morning.

“There was some growth to the north and to the west, and that 19,000 doesn’t include that growth that took place in the afternoon and evening (Monday),” Rosalie MacAulay, information officer with BC Wildfire Service said Tuesday morning.

MacAulay noted that the MODIS Active Fire Mapping posts – which use satellite heat tracking – circulating on social media and purportedly showing the fire’s size and growth should be used “with caution” due to possible inaccuracies with the data.

“Sometimes the smoke itself can radiate heat, and (the maps) will pick up the heat from the smoke,” she said. “If the smoke is drifting beyond the perimeter of the actual fire activity, that’s when we will see something that isn’t accurate.”

Yesterday, crews undertook a successful controlled burn on the southeast flank of the fire, MacAulay confirmed.

“This removes the fuels up to and against the guard line that was already established,” she said. “It establishes an anchor point, which allows the crews and equipment to safely work northward up the east flank.”

MacAulay said there was no controlled burning taking place on the north flank but that crews are “always looking at opportunities” for planned ignitions if the conditions allow.

Crews today plan to continue the guard line along the east flank – between the fire and Highway 97 approximately three kilometres away – and work at helping to secure any properties in the area.

BC Wildfire has 62 firefighters and 53 pieces of heavy equipment working on the Flat Lake fire as of Tuesday, with an additional 22 structure protection personnel deployed to the Northeast Wildfire Complex, which includes Canim Lake, Flat Lake, Succour Lake and Irish Lake.

There are currently 1,074 properties from Flat Lake to Green Lake North, including parts of Lone Butte, under evacuation order. The District of 100 Mile House, Horse Lake and Sheridan Lake remain on evacuation alert.



