Flashing lights continue at Oliver and Seventh

Lights at one of Williams Lake’s main intersections have not been working properly for almost two months

For almost two months the intersection lights at Oliver Street and Seventh Avenue have been not working for various lengths of time. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Old Man Winter and Mother Nature are testing the patience of the public and City staff this winter, playing havoc with a set of lights at one of Williams Lake’s main intersections downtown.

Since December the lights have been finicky, the City’s street foreman Matt Sutherland confirmed Monday.

“We’ve been having a lot of issues with the temperatures and moisture,” Sutherland told the Tribune. “They’ve been going back and forth. We are trying to get it figured out as fast as we can with what we have.”

The city’s electrician ordered some parts in December. The lights worked for a bit, but they’ve stopped working properly again, resulting in flashing red lights at all times.

Drivers for the most part, are treating the intersection as a four-way stop, which means they should come to a complete stop and proceed when they can.

The rule is first to stop, first to go.

If two vehicles arrive at the same time, you yield to the vehicle on your right.

If two vehicles facing each other stop at the same time, the driver turning left must yield.