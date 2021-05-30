Flags are lowered at city hall in Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Flags are lowered at city hall in Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Flags lowered in Williams Lake to honour and remember 215 lives lost at residential school

The flags will remain lowered for 215 hours for 215 lives lost

The City of Williams Lake has joined other governments across Canada in lowering their flags to honour and remember the lives of 215 children found buried at the former Kamloops residential school last week.

City staff lowered the flags Saturday, May 29, and will keep them lowered for 215 hours to in recognition of the innocent lives lost, it noted in a social media post.

“We continue to hold our Secwepemc friends and neighbours in our thoughts and send them strength in this devastating time.”

Indigenous communities and survivors are finding their own ways to pay their respects, and also cope with the discovery of the remains of the children, a stark reminder of the tragedies that unfolded within the Canadian Indian Residential Schools.

Read More: Indigenous communities rocked by Kamloops residential school burial discovery

Friday evening Chief Willie Sellars of the Williams Lake First Nations hosted a ceremony at the Lake City Secondary School Williams Lake campus where roughly 100 people gathered to listen to leaders share their feelings about the discovery and the legacy left behind from residential schools, including the nearby St. Joseph’s Mission. Following speeches, there was drumming, traditional singing and brushing off with sage.

Orange Shirt Day founder Phyllis Webstad is calling on her community to show their support to the victims of the former Kamloops residential school by putting an orange shirt, a teddy bear or a child’s pair of shoes outside of their homes.

The B.C. society of Indian Residential School Survivors is offering toll-free telephone support for survivors at 1-800-721-0066.

Please see www.wltribune.com and this week’s paper for continuing coverage surrounding the history of residential schools and thoughts from our Indigenous and non-Indigenous leaders on how to move forward.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake

Previous story
Parks Canada says two dead following avalanche on Alberta mountain
Next story
Republicans block bipartisan probe of deadly Jan. 6 riot at U.S. Capitol

Just Posted

Flags are lowered at city hall in Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Flags lowered in Williams Lake to honour and remember 215 lives lost at residential school

The flags will remain lowered for 215 hours for 215 lives lost

St. Joseph’s Mission operated near Williams Lake from July 19, 1891 to June 30, 1981. The school was demolished in 1987. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
Indigenous communities rocked by Kamloops residential school burial discovery

St. Joseph’s Mission survivor calls for similar analysis at Williams lake site, and across Canada

Lorne Doerkson is the Liberal MLA for the Cariboo-Chilcotin. (Black Press Media file photos)
MLA’s CORNER: Local tourism industry needs help now

Again, Minister Marks had little to defend the government’s BC Major Anchor Program

Leah Buckner has been reported missing north of Lac La Hache. (Submitted photo)
Update: Missing woman in Lac La Hache found safe

Leah Buckner was last seen Thursday heading out for a hike near Kokanee Bay Resort

This year’s socially-distanced, Williams Lake Dry Grad Parade is a go, and will take place on Saturday, June 12 in the lakecity. (Greg Sabatino file photo )
Williams Lake Dry Grad Parade a go, formal luncheon called off

The Reverse Dry Grad Parade is still a go after Williams Lake… Continue reading

The flag at the BC Legislature will be flown at half-mast starting on Sunday, May 30, 2021, to honour the 215 Indigenous children whose bodies were found at a former residential school near Kamloops, B.C. (BC Legislature)
Flags at federal buildings, BC Legislature lowered to honour residential school victims

The bodies of 215 Indigenous children were found at a former residential school

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A man works on his laptop outside in Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin
Survey show only 20 per cent of workers want to return to office full-time post-COVID

Almost 60 per cent of those surveyed said they would prefer to return to the office part-time or occasionally

Abdallah Alhamadni poses for a photograph at his home in Mississauga, Ont., on Saturday, May 29, 2021. Alhamadni has a wife and two children in Gaza. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Parents calling on Canada to evacuate children stuck in the Gaza Strip

A ceasefire ended the 11-day war that left hundreds of people dead and deteriorated Gaza’s infrastructure

FILE – The fence of Erickson Elementary School was lined with 22 orange shirts on Sept. 30 in honour of Orange Shirt Day. (Aaron Hemens - Creston Valley Advance)
B.C. teachers to wear orange shirts to honour children found dead at residential school

Discovery of the remains of 215 Indigenous children was confirmed by the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation

Granfondo rider Lorne Paperny and other participants stream over the cobblestone streets in downton Penticton during the Granfondo Axel Merckx Okanagan cycling event. Do you know where cyclist Axel Merckx was born? (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: Are you ready for a bicycle ride?

Put your knowledge of bikes and cycling to the test with these 10 questions

Luke Hengen with Logan, his diabetes alert dog, under his right arm. (Photo courtesy of Luke Hengen)
‘Perfect pairing’: Former B.C. man’s diabetic alert dog helps him get back to life

Luke Hengen’s confidence, sense of adventure restored by service dog Logan

Splatsin Chief Wayne Christian responded to the discovery of the remains of more than 200 Indigenous children at the former site of a Kamloops residential school Friday, May 28, 2021. (Splatsin photo)
Survivor support needed in wake of ‘unimaginable’ mass burial discovery: Splatsin chief

“It really is about you — you survived that horror, and it’s important that you get what you need,” Splatsin Chief Wayne Christian said

A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is seen at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, April 22, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Health Canada extends expiry of thousands of AstraZeneca shots by another month

A Health Canada spokesman says there are 49,000 doses across Canada that were previously set to expire Monday

Most Read