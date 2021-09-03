Five Zamboni fuel tanks stolen from South Cariboo Rec Centre

Five 30 pound fuel tanks meant to fuel the South Cariboo Rec Centre’s Zamboni have been stolen. (Photo submitted)

Police are investigating the theft of five propane tanks from the South Cariboo Rec Centre.

100 Mile House RCMP says the 30-pound propane tanks, which are needed to fuel the rec centre’s Zamboni for ice resurfacing, were taken sometime between Aug 28 and 30.

The RCMP is encouraging local businesses to contact them if someone they suspect is in possession of these tanks attempts to refuel them. Anyone with information on this theft is asked to call 250-395-2456 or 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).



