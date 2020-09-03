Five new COVID-19 cases within Interior Health

The total number of cases from the region is now at 450

Interior Health (IH) announced on Thursday, Sept. 3 that there are five new cases of COVID-19 within the region.

Currently, there are 21 active cases, with those individuals now in isolation.

The outbreak at Okanagan Correctional Centre remains at seven cases with no active cases. Those who contracted the virus were all staff members, after attending a two-day off-site training session.

The total number of COVID-19 cases within the Interior Health region since the start of the pandemic is now at 450.

READ: Beware of bears in Central Okanagan parks

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. records 89 COVID-19 cases, two in senior care homes
Next story
Tsilhqot’in chief sounds alarm after losing three youth in six weeks

Just Posted

Tsilhqot’in chief sounds alarm after losing three youth in six weeks

“Covid-19 is going around but that’s not what’s killing us —it’s alcohol and drugs.”

SD27 superintendent encourages ‘calm and confidence’ as students eye return to classes

The district will host a virtual Town Hall Wednesday, Sept. 8 at 5 p.m. with Interior Health

The puck stops here: Wranglers skip season

Team will stay off the ice this season due to safety concerns

Swimming lessons set to resume at Sam Ketcham Memorial Pool

“This is a whole new way of thinking of everything.”

Organizers move forward with COVID-restricted hockey season in Williams Lake

The executive has been working hard throughout the summer to come up with a plan

Boy, 10, alive after family dog jumps into action during cougar attack in Lillooet

Two women and four children were walking near a remote family cabin when the cougar attacked

Five new COVID-19 cases within Interior Health

The total number of cases from the region is now at 450

B.C. records 89 COVID-19 cases, two in senior care homes

One more death brings B.C. total fatalities to 210

RCMP find massive illegal grow operation in rural B.C. during unrelated aerial operation

5,200 cannabis plants were seized by police

While some cities saw wildfires and heat, Prince Rupert saw record rainfall this summer

Prince Rupert summer rainfall is highest ever recorded

$242M in federal back-to-school funding to be divvied up by districts based on enrolment

Funds to be used to buy more personal protective equipment, increase capacity for remote learning

Woman arrested after chaining herself to fence at Kamloops pipeline construction site

The woman was arrested for allegedly being in civil contempt of the court order

Four Abbotsford pig-farm activists now facing 21 charges after first court appearance

Protests occur at Abbotsford Provincial Courthouse and BC SPCA following Thursday’s appearance

COVID-19: B.C. presses ahead with Vancouver SkyTrain extension

Work to begin this fall on Broadway subway line

Most Read