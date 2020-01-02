First vaping-related illness reported in Alberta

It’s the 15th case in the country to be reported to federal officials

A man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette in Portland, Maine. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Robert F. Bukaty)

Alberta is reporting its first case of a severe vaping-related lung illness.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, says the province is monitoring the situation and working with health officials across the country.

The Public Health Agency of Canada had asked provincial officials to report any probable and confirmed cases as part of a national investigation into the illnesses.

Alberta’s case is the 15th vaping-associated illness reported in the country.

Officials say in a news release that the patient has received treatment and is recovering at home. No further information was provided.

Officials are again warning that vaping is not without risks and long-term health impacts remain unknown.

The Alberta government has launched a review of its tobacco and smoking reduction act and is expected to provide a final report to the health minister in the coming weeks.

RELATED: Alberta government to review vaping rules as number of young users grows

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
5 stabbed at New York rabbi’s house on Hanukkah; suspect in custody
Next story
U-Haul International to stop hiring smokers in 21 states

Just Posted

Beautiful vistas for Tatlayoko Lake Polar Bear 2020 swim Jan. 1

Many area residents took the plunge

Baby watch 2020: No new babies yet at Cariboo Memorial Hospital

Last year’s first baby born in Williams Lake was Aurora Melody Dawn Heitmann

More snow on the way for Williams Lake as lakecity residents and their pets enjoy Wrestling Day

Snow warnings and weather statements issued for many parts of B.C.

Unique tradition continues in Williams Lake 2020 with Wrestling Day holiday Jan. 2

The uniqe public municipal holiday dates back eight decades

Falcons grapplers hit mat for start of 2019/20 season

Falcons wrestling team coaches said they are looking forward to an amazing season

B.C. assessed home values to dip 2.5% in 2020

‘Changes in property assessments really depend on where you live,’ BC Assessment’s Tina Ireland says

‘Igloo’ for sale in the Okanagan – but some assembling required

Some assembly is required, ad reads

Suspected drunk driver crashes into Kamloops Operation Red Nose vehicles

No serious injuries were reported after a speeding pickup truck crashed into the two vehicles on Highway 1

Top CEOs earned average worker’s annual salary by mid-morning today

Canada’s highest paid 100 CEOs made on average $11.8 million in 2018, report says

First vaping-related illness reported in Alberta

It’s the 15th case in the country to be reported to federal officials

B.C. dentist who lost licence has disappeared, still owes $100,000 in fines

The College of Dental Surgeons of B.C. said it was unable to locate Dr. Bin Xu

Early polar bear swim for elk at B.C. lake

Twenty-three elk were relocated into Upper Pitt Lake in January of 2005

Lafreniere, Canada thump Slovakia 6-1 to advance to semifinals at world juniors

Captain Hayton has pair of goals for Canadians

Opposition Conservatives head into 2020 with fights ahead on three fronts

A new year is a chance for the party to work on its vision moving forward

Most Read