Moose can been seen from the air during a Conservation Officer Service enhanced enforcement air patrol in 2018 west of Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Moose can been seen from the air during a Conservation Officer Service enhanced enforcement air patrol in 2018 west of Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

First Nations want to be involved in aerial moose counts: NStQ

“If the LEH tags are based off these numbers then we need the information.”

Northern Secwepemc leaders want their organizations to be a part of the 2021 aerial moose surveys.

The Northern Secwepemc Tribal Council (NStQ) noted they were denied that right by the provincial government, who determined due to the pandemic they would not allow First Nations to take part in the helicopter surveys this year, which are underway.

“We’re tired of being stepped over,” said Kate Hewitt, a natural resources manager with the NStQ.

Hewitt said the survey data helps inform the Limited-Entry Hunting (LEH) and Guide Outfitters (GO) licenses and certificates and that the Northern Secwepemc rely on the data collected during aerial surveys to establish strategies and programs that will aid in conservation and stewardship measures. The information can also be used to acquire more funding to pay for long-term protection of the resources within the traditional territories.

“If the LEH tags are based off these numbers then we need the information.”

The NStC news release noted the Northern Secwepemc communities understand the severity of the pandemic and are in full-support of restrictive procedures that ensure the health and safety of the public, however, they believe there are other ways to make accommodations for the communities to participate such as the federal Department of Fisheries and Oceans has done.

First Nations representatives have been included in past aerial wildlife surveys, which collects important data on wildlife population demographics and/or population estimates.

The B.C. Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development said staff are not flying with anyone else right now including contractors, volunteers, university graduate students, First Nations representatives, or staff from other ministries.

“Ministry staff would seek opportunities to involve First Nations representatives on aerial wildlife survey flights – as they have done for many years – if there wasn’t a global pandemic occurring and corresponding safety protocols were not in place,” a spokesperson said.

Depending on available funding, a few Cariboo Region areas are selected for aerial surveys each winter.

The surveys’ frequency depends on development pressures, disturbance resulting from human activities, and identified wildlife management needs. External effects from events such as wildfires are also considered.

Aerial wildlife surveys this year are anticipated to be completed in March.

Read More: Cariboo Chilcotin schools seek to recreate sense of belonging in classrooms

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Indigenous

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
A 2 week cellphone detox ‘enjoyable’ experience: Shuswap students
Next story
Kwakwa̱ka̱’wakw and Wet’suwet’en women launch artists collective

Just Posted

A list of capital requests from Interior Health was approved by the Cariboo Chilcotin Hospital Regional District board. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Interior Health confirmed Friday, Jan. 15, there are now six staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19 at Cariboo Memorial Hospital. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Capital wish-list approved by Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Hospital District

The boiler and chiller plant retrofit project at Cariboo Memorial Hospital is already underway

Moose can been seen from the air during a Conservation Officer Service enhanced enforcement air patrol in 2018 west of Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
First Nations want to be involved in aerial moose counts: NStQ

“If the LEH tags are based off these numbers then we need the information.”

The Cariboo Regional District is asking for public input on its 2021 budget. (Angie Mindus photo)
Cariboo Regional District seeks input on 2021 draft budget

CRD’s budget is increasing from $50.1 million to $54.3 million in 2021

Camdyn Cochran (from left), Raelee Slavens, Cassidy Huffman and Anna Fait of the Grade 7 outdoor education class learn how to build a snow shelter, or quinzee, during class on the lake Wednesday, Feb 17, 2021. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Quinzees part of lesson plan for School District 27 outdoor education students

Scout Island Nature Centre hosts the students once a week

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
59 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

The total number of cases in the region is now at 7,131

Grade 2-6 students from Evans elementary perform a flash mob to Ariana Grande’s song ‘Put Your Hearts up’ at Cottonwood Mall in Chilliwack on Anti-Bullying Day on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2014. This year’s Anti-Bullying Day is Wednesday, Feb. 24. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Feb. 21 to 27

Pink Shirt Day, Sword Swallowers’ Day and I Hate Coriander Day are all coming up this week

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Life and business partners Bronwyn Berg and Hal Bennett. (Photo by Don Bodger)
B.C. couple’s love and life connection blossoms from a shared wheelchair

Clover Clothing Co. is a manifestation of Berg and Bennett’s rebuttal of the ‘unlucky’ label

Chris Herbert in the PQB News/VI Free Daily studio. (Peter McCully photo)
PQBeat: Writer Chris Hebert discusses the wine scene on Vancouver Island and around B.C.

Podcast: Talk also includes food pairings, tips for beginners and more

Kwa’Wet Collective was co-founded by Shonna Sawyer with sisters Chelan and Megan Howard-Gibbon. (Kwa’Wet Collective image)
Kwakwa̱ka̱’wakw and Wet’suwet’en women launch artists collective

Online collective supporting Indigenous artists

FILE – People feed gulls on the beach during spring break Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Miami Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Despite travel rules, 16% of Canadians planning to leave country for spring break: survey

Sixty-three per cent of Canadians said they’re considering at least one of a variety of activities.

This bobcat got stuck to the traintrack in below freezing temperatures in Trail, B.C. A quick thinking train conductor freed it with warm water. (Coby Reid/Facebook)
Bobcat frozen to train track near Trail rescued by a train conductor

Below freezing temperatures in B.C. caused the wild cat to get stuck

A COVID-19 sign is seen last spring at the First Nations community of Canim Lake (Tsq’ scen). (Martina Dopf photo)
COVID-19 outbreak declared over at Canim Lake

66 cases and two deaths linked to outbreak

Former professional practices lawyer suspended for faking expense claims. (File photo)
B.C. lawyer overseeing professional standards at society suspended for faking expense claims

He had previously been the Manager for Professional Conduct

Most Read