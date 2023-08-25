Two First Nations say they’re “shutting down” public access to B.C.’s Joffre Lakes Park for more than a month to allow for harvest celebrations. Joffre Lakes Provincial Park, 2019. (Black Press Media files)

Two First Nations say they’re “shutting down” public access to B.C.’s Joffre Lakes Park for more than a month to allow for harvest celebrations. Joffre Lakes Provincial Park, 2019. (Black Press Media files)

First Nations ‘shutting down’ B.C.’s Joffre Lakes Park for more than a month

Lil’wat, N’Quatqua First Nations say the park will reopen on National Truth and Reconciliation Day

Two First Nations say they’re “shutting down” public access to B.C.’s Joffre Lakes Park for more than a month to allow for harvest celebrations.

The Lil’wat and N’Quatqua First Nations say they’re asserting their title and rights to shared unceded territory to take time to harvest and gather resources.

They say the park will reopen on National Truth and Reconciliation Day on Sept. 30.

In a statement, the nations say the decision is supported by the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and a Supreme Court of Canada ruling that said First Nations’ consent is required to use its lands and resources.

The statement dated Wednesday (Aug. 23) says the goal is to “ensure our well-being for our future” and asks people to honour the decision.

The B.C. Parks website says that due to “unanticipated circumstances,” the park is currently inaccessible to the general public and that day-use pass and reservation holders have been contacted directly.

The Canadian Press

BC ParksFirst NationsIndigenous

Previous story
Wildfires drive back smoky skies across B.C.
Next story
Trans Mountain pipeline project runs into fresh construction-related hurdle

Just Posted

Organizers Tersea Wager and Nedeen Boon say garlic will be implemented in one way or another at almost every vendor booth at its year’s event. (Contributed to Black Press-by Teresa Wager)
EVENT GUIDE: Something for everyone coming up in the Cariboo

Preventative maintenance work to prevent damage from spring freshets takes place on West Fraser Road in early December. The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure expects this work to continue until mid-March. The ministry has issued a tender for the project to rebuild and realign West Fraser Road, and that construction is expected to begin in spring 2021. (Karen Powell Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
West Fraser Road near Quesnel reopens 5 years after major flood damage

RCMP have closed Highway 97 between Quesnel and Prince George due to a motor vehicle incident. (Black Press file photo)
Logging truck, SUV crash closes Highway 97 north of Quesnel

Lorne Doerkson is the Liberal MLA for the Cariboo-Chilcotin. (Williams Lake Tribune image)
MLA’S CORNER: B.C.’S health care crisis continues