(Flickr)

First known Canadian cases of canine influenza found in two Ontario dogs

The dogs were brought to Canada from South Korea through the United States

Health officials say two dogs in southwestern Ontario have tested positive for a strain of canine influenza in what they are calling the virus’s first known incursion into Canada.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says the dogs were brought to Canada from South Korea through the United States late last month and were showing signs of respiratory disease during a veterinary exam the next day.

The agency says a small number of dogs that came into close contact with the pair also have mild respiratory disease but test results for those animals are not yet available.

It says the H3N2 canine influenza virus is highly transmissible between dogs and has become widespread in parts of Asia and caused outbreaks in some U.S. locations, particularly in shelters.

READ: Veterinarians warn of canine parvovirus outbreak in Sooke

The health unit says most dogs who develop the disease don’t get seriously ill, but those who show symptoms should be kept away from other dogs for at least two weeks to limit spreading.

Health officials say there is no known human risk from the virus, but note the risk that it might mix with human seasonal influenza viruses is “a potential concern.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATED: Mother of Surrey Six victim buoyed by decision to deny Jamie Bacon bail
Next story
Pioneer Log Homes Cedar Rocket rolls onto auction block

Just Posted

Trailer fire at Williams Lake Indian Band’s Sugar Cane Reserve claims a life

Emergency crews responded to a fire early Tuesday on the Williams Lake Indian Band’s Sugar Cane Reserve.

Young woman killed in Highway 97 single vehicle roll-over

Emergency crews respond to fatality north of Williams Lake Friday

Fresh snow blankets Cariboo Chilcotin for Tuesday morning commute

Snow and colder temperatures are in the forecast for the next few days

Murals steeped in lakecity hockey history

Fans at Saturday’s Williams Lake Stampeders game got a sneak peek of two historic hockey murals.

Tolko resumes rebuilding fire-damaged sawmill in Williams Lake

Union says at least 100 employees have lost jobs because of sawmill fire

Historic 153 Mile Store moves closer to finding new home in Williams Lake

City council approves in principle Cariboo Park Heritage Society’s bid to relocate Gold Rush-era time capsule to Stampede Grounds

First known Canadian cases of canine influenza found in two Ontario dogs

The dogs were brought to Canada from South Korea through the United States

Oprah in 2020? Friends send mixed messages on her future

Gayle King: ‘She loves this country … but I don’t think she’s actively considering it at this time’

Flu cases spike across Canada, signaling peak of epidemic: experts

The dominant influenza A strain is H3N2, which tends to infect seniors in greater numbers

UPDATED: Mother of Surrey Six victim buoyed by decision to deny Jamie Bacon bail

Former Red Scorpion leader charged with counselling to commit murder

UPDATE: B.C. man struck by car and carried on hood for two blocks

Two Williams Lake residents are in custody following an alleged hit-and-run

Ethics watchdog clears finance minister on timing of 2015 stock sale

The federal ethics commissioner has cleared Finance Minister Bill Morneau of insinuations that he benefited from insider information

Canadian television actor Donnelly Rhodes dies at age 80

A news release from the talent agency Northern Exposure says Rhodes died at the Baillie House Hospice in Maple Ridge, B.C.

Gays marry in midnight wedding ceremonies across Australia

Same-sex couples married in midnight ceremonies across Australia on Tuesday after the last legal impediment to gay marriage expired.

Most Read