Two men accused in the murder of Branton Regner whose body was discovered in the Fraser River near the Sheep Creek Bridge last August made video court appearances Wednesday, March 11. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

First degree murder suspects appear in Williams Lake Provincial Court

Jayson Gilbert and Michael Drynock remain in custody

Two men charged in connection with the murder of Branton Regner last summer appeared by video in Williams Lake Provincial Court Wednesday, March 11.

Jayson Gilbert and Michael Drynock both remain in custody at Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre (KRCC).

On Sept. 18, 2019, Gilbert and Drynock were each charged with one count of first degree murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of kidnapping.

The charges were laid after Regner was identified as the body discovered in the Fraser River near the Sheep Creek Bridge by a fisherman on Aug. 27, 2019.

RCMP recover body from Fraser River near Sheep Creek Bridge

Gilbert and Drynock were remanded in custody and scheduled for their next court appearances by video on Wednesday, April 1.

A publication ban remains in effect for any evidence presented in court regarding the case.

Maverick Anthony West, facing nine charges in connection with an incident at a home in Anahim Lake on Feb. 1, 2020, also appeared by video from KRCC on Wednesday, March 11.

West faces one count of attempted murder, one count of robbery, one count of break and enter with intent to commit an offence, one count of possessing a weapon for dangerous purpose, one count of possession of a firearm, one count of pointing a firearm, one count of assault, one count of mischief and one count of uttering threats.

West’s next appearance in court is scheduled for Wednesday, March 25 to fix a date for a preliminary inquiry.

Anahim Lake RCMP: 'This type of crime is not normally seen in our small, tight-knit community'


New program offers free legal advice to victims of workplace sexual harassment in B.C.

