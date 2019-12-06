First big snowfall of season slows traffic and delights Cariboo Chilcotin children

Vehicle incident on Highway 97 has traffic reduced to single vehicle alternating

Road crews are out this morning dealing with snow and ice that accumulated on area roads overnight. Angie Mindus photo

Mother Nature delivered the first significant snowfall in the Cariboo Chilcotin overnight.

About seven centimetres of snow fell over the lakecity beginning Thursday evening, Dec. 6 and into the morning Friday, Dec. 7.

The weather didn’t stop School District 27 buses from running, and there have been no accidents to speak of in the city yet, said Staff Sgt. Del Byron.

Roads in the region are snow-covered with slippery sections.

Drive BC is reporting a vehicle incident just north of Alexandria Friday morning on Highway 97, 36 km south of Quesnel.

Traffic has been reduced to single vehicle alternating with no detour available.

Environment Canada had issued a snowfall warning Thursday afternoon predicting as much as 10 to 15 centimetres of the white stuff by Friday mid-day in Williams Lake. That snowfall warning continues, with slightly more snow expected north to Quesnel and in the north Chilcotin.

Read More: Snowfall warning in effect for Williams Lake, 100 Mile House, Chilcotin

Williams Lake is expected to get another two to four centimetres before tapering off in the afternoon.

The daytime high should reach -3C with winds picking up in the afternoon, making it feel more like -10C.

As well as the snowfall warning, Environment Canada warns of a risk of freezing rain Friday night in the Williams Lake area.

Children in the city could be seen Friday morning arriving at their schools, and playing in the fresh snow.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.