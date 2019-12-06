Road crews are out this morning dealing with snow and ice that accumulated on area roads overnight. Angie Mindus photo

First big snowfall of season slows traffic and delights Cariboo Chilcotin children

Vehicle incident on Highway 97 has traffic reduced to single vehicle alternating

Mother Nature delivered the first significant snowfall in the Cariboo Chilcotin overnight.

About seven centimetres of snow fell over the lakecity beginning Thursday evening, Dec. 6 and into the morning Friday, Dec. 7.

The weather didn’t stop School District 27 buses from running, and there have been no accidents to speak of in the city yet, said Staff Sgt. Del Byron.

Roads in the region are snow-covered with slippery sections.

Drive BC is reporting a vehicle incident just north of Alexandria Friday morning on Highway 97, 36 km south of Quesnel.

Traffic has been reduced to single vehicle alternating with no detour available.

Environment Canada had issued a snowfall warning Thursday afternoon predicting as much as 10 to 15 centimetres of the white stuff by Friday mid-day in Williams Lake. That snowfall warning continues, with slightly more snow expected north to Quesnel and in the north Chilcotin.

Read More: Snowfall warning in effect for Williams Lake, 100 Mile House, Chilcotin

Williams Lake is expected to get another two to four centimetres before tapering off in the afternoon.

The daytime high should reach -3C with winds picking up in the afternoon, making it feel more like -10C.

As well as the snowfall warning, Environment Canada warns of a risk of freezing rain Friday night in the Williams Lake area.

Children in the city could be seen Friday morning arriving at their schools, and playing in the fresh snow.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. Transit scores 28 used fareboxes on eBay, saves $300,000

Just Posted

First big snowfall of season slows traffic and delights Cariboo Chilcotin children

Vehicle incident on Highway 97 has traffic reduced to single vehicle alternating

West Chilcotin nurse practitioner on receiving end of emergency health services

During the last five years Patrice Gordon has been working with others to improve rural health care

Atom Development Timberwolves strike silver in Salmon Arm

“It was a bit disappointing we didn’t get to put our best team out there in the final.”

Lakecity’s Cassius Ford having ‘tons of fun’ performing in Kamloops’ The Sound of Music

An 11-year-old lakecity musical theatre performer has achieved the chance of his young lifetime

Snowfall warning in effect for Williams Lake, 100 Mile House, Chilcotin

Ten to 15 cm of snow is expected to fall beginning Thursday

Fashion Fridays: Ethical and sustainable gifts for the season

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Residents in B.C. city could face 133% tax hike in ‘worst case’ lawsuit outcome: report

An average home could see a tax increase of $2,164 in one year

B.C. Transit scores 28 used fareboxes on eBay, saves $300,000

‘Someone joked maybe we can buy used fareboxes on eBay,’ CEO says

Single-lane alternating traffic on Highway 97 at Alexandria

A vehicle incident has closed one lane of Highway 97 Dec. 6

Many of Canada’s working poor can’t afford lawyers, don’t qualify for legal aid

One lawyer says many people earn too much to qualify for legal aid, but not enough to really live on

Economy lost 71,200 jobs in November, unemployment rate climbs to 5.9%

Jobless rate is at its highest since August 2018, when it hit 6%

VIDEO: John Lennon’s iconic Rolls Royce rolls into Vancouver Island college for checkup

Royal BC Museum, Camosun College and Coachwerks Restorations come together to care for car

VIDEO: Rockslide closes part of Highway 93 in Fairmont Hot Springs

Geotechnical team called in to do an assessment after rocks fell from hoodoos

Petition calls for appeal of ex-Burns Lake mayor’s sentence for sex assault

Prosecution service says Luke Strimbold’s case is under review

Most Read