First 2020 baby for Williams Lake born at Cariboo Memorial Hospital

Despite coming late to the party, Williams Lake now officially has its new year’s baby

Despite coming late to the party, Williams Lake now officially has its new year’s baby.

Baby boy Aiden Daniel Lewis Char was born to mom Janet Char and dad Reggie Char on Jan. 5, 2020, at 12:02 a.m. at Cariboo Memorial Hospital.

READ MORE: First 2020 baby for Interior Health born in Kelowna

The date of birth is unusual for the first baby of the new year as, typically, Williams Lake sees on average a baby born per day at CMH.

READ MORE: ‘It’s been a long time coming’

Last year’s first baby born in Williams Lake was Aurora Melody Dawn Heitmann, born to Roxanne and Micheal Heitmann on Jan. 1.

Janet and Reggie, meanwhile, will receive a cash prize courtesy of New Waves Pool and Spa and the Williams Lake Tribune.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New cannabis products may not eat into black market, experts say
Next story
Northern B.C. First Nation evicts pipeline company from work site near Houston

Just Posted

First 2020 baby for Williams Lake born at Cariboo Memorial Hospital

Despite coming late to the party, Williams Lake now officially has its new year’s baby

EDITORIAL: Envisioning 2020

With a new year upon us it’s tempting to find ways to… Continue reading

PHOTOS: Studio Cafe Script Reading Night entertains local actors

More Studio Cafe style events are coming in 2020, according to the Williams Lake Studio Theatre

Cannes Film Festival darling Parasite, a dark Korean comedy, comes to Williams lake

Bong Joon-ho’s renowned social satire won the highest awards at Cannes

UPDATE: Highway 20 closed at the hill for avalanche work, power back on for most in Bella Coola

Highway 20 closed at Bella Coola as well

VIDEO: Iranian-Canadians celebrate death of top general in Iran

An American airstrike authorized by President Donald Trump killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani

Canada beats Russia 4-3 in world juniors hockey tournament to take home gold

Canada comes from behind to get gold

BC VIEWS: Magnetic interest in latest property prices

In recent years, property owners have pored over assessments much more closely

New cannabis products may not eat into black market, experts say

Experts say the legal products will have to differentiate themselves somehow

Iran to no longer abide by nuclear deal limits following killing of top general

Move comes after U.S. killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani on Friday in Baghdad

Canadian-led NATO training mission in Iraq suspended amid security concerns

Gen. Qassem Soleimani was killed along with other militants in a Friday airstrike ordered by President Trump

China-Canada relations hang in the balance as Meng extradition case to heat up

The RCMP arrested Meng at Vancouver’s airport on Dec. 1, 2018, at the request of the United States

Northern B.C. First Nation evicts pipeline company from work site near Houston

Wet’suwet’en chief says they are willing to take pipeline dispute all the way to Supreme Court

Lucky 7: Red-hot Canucks extend win streak with 2-1 triumph over Rangers

Myers scores late winner for Vancouver

Most Read