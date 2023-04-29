FireSmart expert coming to Williams Lake May 17

Homeowners are invited to learn how to protect their properties for wildfire season

Residents of Williams Lake and area can hear from a wildland-urban fire safety expert on May 17 at a FireSmart public presentation.

The free event at the Central Cariboo Arts Centre on Fourth Avenue will start at 7 p.m. and will be hosted by the Williams Lake & Area Community Wildfire Roundtable.

Information on how to fire smart a home will be provided along with discussion on how fire disasters happen and lessons learned from Lytton, Fort MacMurray and other communities devastated by wildfires.

With simple steps, homeowners can greatly reduce the risk to their homes and property by wildfire.

Alan Westhaven will be in attendance, an expert on wildland-urban fire safety who was one of the developers of the FireSmart program.

Westhaven will be presenting in Lillooet, Clinton, Williams Lake, Quesnel and Clearwater in May.

