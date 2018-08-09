Fires near Quesnel demonstrate ‘aggressive growth’

Two fires are now more than 1,100 hectares in size

The Tzenzaicut Lake Fire viewed from the 1400A Road, which is accessed via Marsh Road. Photo taken Aug. 9. Danica Marie Freel photo

Two fires near Quesnel have demonstrated aggressive growth today (Thursday, Aug. 9).

The fire north of Tzenzaicut Lake has grown from 25 hectares earlier this afternoon to 1,200 hectares as of around 8 p.m. Tzenzaicut Lake is around 60 kilometres southwest of Quesnel on the west side of the Fraser River.

The second fire, east of Blackwater River, grew from 17 hectares this morning to 1,184 hectares this evening. This fire is northeast of Nazko, just east of Kluskoil Lake Provincial Park.

Robyn Clark, a Fire Information Officer with the Cariboo Fire Centre, says the “aggressive growth” was due to weather conditions. She says she doesn’t have many details on the current number of personnel and equipment at the fires. At this time of night all of the crews are “shuffling,” but she says that there will be updated numbers released in the morning.

As of this morning, there were 26 personnel on site at the fire north of Tzenzaicut Lake.

Another fire also started today in the Quesnel Fire Zone. Just west of the Blackwater River fire at China Bluff, the fire is listed on the BC Wildfire Service map as 60 hectares in size.

Clark adds that the public should keep up to date by checking the Cariboo Regional District website for up-to-date information on evacuations and alerts in the Cariboo.

READ MORE: Update: Wild Goose Lake fire increased to 1,400 hectares


A cloud of smoke from the fire north of Tzenzaicut Lake. Facebook/Raelene Campbell photo

Most Read