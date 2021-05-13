(File photo)

(File photo)

Firearms investigation on Winger Road the result of increased gang activity: RCMP

When police attempted to stop a vehicle, it sped away

Increased gang activity in Williams Lake led to a firearm investigation into a property on Winger Road early Thursday morning, say police.

On Thursday, May 13 at 5:19 a.m., Williams Lake RCMP received a call from a citizen who reported seeing an older white GMC Canyon pull up to a residence in the 600 block of Atwood Place in the city. Two men got out of the vehicle, went into the house, leaving a short time later with one of the men appearing to be carrying a long gun, said Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, District Advisory NCO (Media Relations) North District.

Saunderson said police immediately responded to the area, and quickly located a vehicle matching the description, with two men inside. When police attempted to stop the vehicle, it sped away. In the interest of public safety, police did not pursue the vehicle.

A short time later, police located what appeared to be the suspect vehicle, parked in the driveway of a residence, known for criminal activity, in the 600 block of Winger Road.

In keeping with officer and public safety, police had the occupants of the residence come out one at a time, where each of the six people were detained during the on-scene investigation, Saunderson said.

“Both of the residences are well known locations for gang affiliation,” said Staff Sgt. Del Byron, Acting Officer in Charge, Williams Lake RCMP.

“Gang tension and activity has increased in Williams Lake over the past three months, making it a strategic priority for the detachment to target these groups.”

If you see anything suspicious, you are asked to call 9-1-1 and not make any attempts to intervene in the activity.

If you have any information about this contact the Williams Lake RCMP at (250) 392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477.

