Sparks Lake wildfire. (BC Wildfire Service)

Firefighters monitor three fires burning near Young Lake

No on the ground resources on site

BC Wildfire Services continues to monitor burning three wildfires burning near Young Lake, including a 166-hectare blaze southeast of the lake.

The fires are connected with the 39,251-ha Sparks Lake wildfire, currently listed as out of control. A bulletin issued by the Sparks Lake Fire management team Thursday suggests the 166-ha fire is currently “being held.” The other fires include a 1.5 ha blaze 2.3 km from Young Lake and another 13-ha blaze 2.3 km east of the lake.

Sparks Lake Fire Incident Management Team information officer Greg Jonuk said the fires haven’t changed much over the past two days and are ranked 1-2.

“We’ve done an aerial reconnaissance some helicopter bucketing to cool them off,” he said, adding “that’s just a stop-gap measure” until they can get more resources to put on the ground.

About 122 firefighters, 189 personnel, 47 pieces of heavy equipment and 15 helicopters are assigned to the Sparks Lake Fire. An Area Restriction for the Sparks Lake Fire is also in effect.


kelly.sinoski@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile Housebcwildfire

Previous story
Jagmeet Singh commits NDP to building 500,000 affordable housing units

Just Posted

Thunderstorms are a possibility for parts of the Cariboo and North Thompson. (File Photo)
Environment Canada issues severe thunderstorm watch for Cariboo, North Thompson

A brief but powerful wind storm downed trees and power lines along Marshall Creek Road near the junction at Quesnel Lake, east of Horsefly, Wednesday, June 30. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Powerful winds down trees near Quesnel Lake junction

Sparks Lake wildfire. (BC Wildfire Service)
Firefighters monitor three fires burning near Young Lake

A special air quality statement is in effect for Cariboo North and Cariboo South, including Quesnel, 100 Mile House and Williams Lake (pictured). (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Smoky skies bulletin issued for Cariboo North, Cariboo South