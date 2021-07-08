Firefighters monitor three fires burning near Young Lake

No on the ground resources on site

BC Wildfire Services continues to monitor burning three wildfires burning near Young Lake, including a 166-hectare blaze southeast of the lake.

The fires are connected with the 39,251-ha Sparks Lake wildfire, currently listed as out of control. A bulletin issued by the Sparks Lake Fire management team Thursday suggests the 166-ha fire is currently “being held.” The other fires include a 1.5 ha blaze 2.3 km from Young Lake and another 13-ha blaze 2.3 km east of the lake.

Sparks Lake Fire Incident Management Team information officer Greg Jonuk said the fires haven’t changed much over the past two days and are ranked 1-2.

“We’ve done an aerial reconnaissance some helicopter bucketing to cool them off,” he said, adding “that’s just a stop-gap measure” until they can get more resources to put on the ground.

About 122 firefighters, 189 personnel, 47 pieces of heavy equipment and 15 helicopters are assigned to the Sparks Lake Fire. An Area Restriction for the Sparks Lake Fire is also in effect.



