Members of the Canadian Armed Forces are being set up to help with the B.C. wildfire season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Members of the Canadian Armed Forces are being set up to help with the B.C. wildfire season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Firefighters, military being dispatched to help B.C. control wildfires

More than 100 firefighters arriving Monday to help in B.C. Interior

More help is coming to battle the B.C. wildfires.

More than 100 firefighting personnel are arriving Monday in Abbotsford and Chilliwack. They’ll be tested for COVID-19 and then dispersed to fires in the Interior. In addition, 350 RCAF troops are moving to Edmonton to be ready to assist B.C. as needed.

BC Wildfire is also seeking aviation resources from the feds this week, potentially the Hercules aircraft and rotary wing aircraft to move people around the province as needed.

BC Wildfire’s Cliff Chapman says there have been 633 wildfires, 66 per cent human-caused, so far this fire season. There have been 37 new fires in the past 24 hours alone. Chapman took part in a teleconference with B.C. emergency officials, including those from Canadian Red Cross, the RCMP and Emergency Management BC. Lisa Lapoint, chief coroner, and Dr. Bonnie Henry also spoke.

Dawn Roberts, RCMP, said there are also plans in place if another detachment is destroyed by fire, like the one in Lytton. She says officers have been pulled in to support areas like Lillooet, Cache Creek, and Ashcroft.

More to come.

-with files from Katya Slepian, Black Press

READ MORE: Lytton fire shows ‘minimal’ growth in past day: BC Wildfire Service

@CHWKcommunity
jpeters@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
Evacuation order issued for Sabiston Lake area due to Sparks Lake Wildfire
Next story
UPDATE: Controlled burn at Deka postponed

Just Posted

The crash was just outside the Quality Inn on Highway 97 in Quesnel. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
1 taken to hospital after motorcycle crash in Quesnel

Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson
MLA’s CORNER: Back to business

Thompson Rivers University Williams Lake Campus. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Carpentry program in Williams Lake still seeking students for in-demand careers

A wildfire north of Big Stick Lake is burning approximately 5 kilometres away from the home of Amy Stromsten and her partner Dustin Trainer. An evacuation alert was issued for the area west of Williams Lake Saturday, July 3. (Amy Stromsten image) A wildfire north of Big Stick Lake is burning approximately five kilometres away from the home of Amy Stromsten and her partner Dustin Trainer. An evacuation alert was issued for the area west of Williams Lake Saturday, July 3. (Amy Stromsten image)
Residents nervous, getting prepared as they watch Big Stick Lake area fire