Firefighters en route to blaze on Canim-Hendrix Lake Road

The fire is latest in a string of recent blazes in South Cariboo.

Firefighters are responding to another fire on Canim-Hendrix Lake Road.

The fire, in the 4600-block of Canim-Hendrix Lake, was reported just after 10:15 a.m. It is reported to be the size of a football field.

It’s the latest in a string of fires in the South Cariboo, including three multiple fires near the 100 Mile House sewage treatment plant on Canim-Hendrix Lake Road and a five-hectare blaze on Resort Road between Canim and Hendrix lakes. Firefighters also responded to two back-to-back fires in Forest Grove and one in 105 Mile last week.

More to come.



