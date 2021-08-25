Members of the Williams Lake Fire Department and RCMP attended a fire Tuesday evening along Mackenzie Ave. (Photo submitted)

Firefighters douse flames of motor home blaze in Williams Lake overnight

The fire started at about 11 p.m.

A motor home was destroyed and two other vehicles were badly damaged following a fire Tuesday night (Aug. 24) in Williams Lake.

Williams Lake Fire Department fire chief Erick Peterson said firefighters responded to the blaze in the area of Mackenzie Ave. and Oliver Street at about 11 p.m.

“Crews quickly knocked down and left the scene in the care of RCMP,” Peterson said Wednesday morning. “The cause is currently being investigated.”

