A two-hectare fire is burning between Canim Lake and Hawkins Lake. (Photo submitted).

Updated: BC Wildfire Service called in to help with blaze near Hawkins Lake

Crews setting up a fuel-free perimetre at the site on Resort Road.

BC Wildfire Service personnel are at the site of a fire on Canim Lake Resort Road near Eagle Creek, which has grown to five hectares in size.

Spokesperson Helena Marken said 15 BC Wildfire personnel and a water tender are at the site, where the Hawkins Lake Volunteer Firefighter Association and Canim Lake Band’s Volunteer Fire Department have been working together today to put out the blaze.

Crews are using chainsaws to remove fuel around the perimeter of the fire to prevent its spread as well as setting up hoses to start spraying the ground, Marken said. Firefighters are expected to be on-site again Sunday.

The fire is suspected to be human-caused but is under investigation at this time, Marken said. While there are homes in the area, they aren’t threatened at this time, she said.

More to come.

Previous story

A two-hectare fire is burning between Canim Lake and Hawkins Lake on Resort Road near Eagle Creek.

Margo Wagner, chair of the Cariboo Regional District who lives in the area, said members of the Hawkins Lake Volunteer Firefighter Association and Canim Lake Band’s Volunteer Fire Department are working to contain the blaze. Assistance has been requested from the Storm Riders, who are en route to the area.

Smoke can be seen from Forest Grove. The Forest Grove Volunteer Fire Department is not on scene due to a lack of mutual aid agreement with the Hawkins Lake Firefighter Association, an independent department.

Wagner said no structures are at risk as of yet. She suspects the fire may have been caused by a slash pile that got away from somebody or was triggered by a glass pop bottle left out in the sun.

“It was really hot out here today and there were no clouds. It’s tinder-dry in the bush, all the fire needs to spread is a bit of a breeze,” Wagner said.

While the fire isn’t “massive” Wagner said it’s “going pretty good.” From her home at the south end of Canim Lake, she can see the smoke, which is coming up fairly heavy and black.

In her capacity as CRD chair, Wagner said she intends to “light a fire” under B.C. Wildfire and get them to issue fire bans. Even though there’s a lot of spring flooding going on, she reiterated the forest itself is dry right now.


A two-hectare fire is burning between Canim Lake and Hawkins Lake. (Photo submitted).
Most Read