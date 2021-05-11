(File photo)

Firearms offence at McLeese Lake tree planting camp under RCMP investigation

On May 10 Williams Lake RCMP were called to the camp, located at the 2200 block of Beaver Lake Rd.

Several weapons charges are being considered after police were called to a tree planting camp near McLeese Lake where reports of a person chasing another individual with a firearm were called in to police.

On Monday, May 10, Williams Lake RCMP were called to the camp, located at the 2200 block of Beaver Lake Rd.

“It was reported that a person at the camp had a firearm and was chasing another person,” said RCMP North District Cpl. Madonna Saunderson. “Police immediately responded to the area and due to the reported presence of the firearm, the Emergency Response Team and Police Dog Service was called to assist.”

RCMP said the suspect was seen going into her residence at the camp and it was believed that another person was also inside the residence.

“Attempts were made both verbally, from a distance and by phone to have the people exit the house, however, all attempts were unsuccessful,” Saunderson said.

“Using tactics they are trained in, ERT was able to have the individuals safely leave the house where they were arrested without incident. They were later released on scene without process.”

READ MORE: High-visibility arrest in Williams Lake nets BB gun, mistaken for assault rifle

Police said the investigation is ongoing and several charged involving firearms are being considered.

Williams Lake RCMP Staff Sgt. Del Byron, Acting Officer in Charge of the Williams Lake Detachment, said the matter was taken extremely seriously as the presence of firearms in any call to police has the potential to end tragically.

“We are thankful no one was injured during this,” Byron said.

If anyone has more information on the incident they are asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 


Most Read