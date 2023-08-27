Rossmoore Lake wildfire near Kamloops. (BC Wildfire Service)

Rossmoore Lake wildfire near Kamloops. (BC Wildfire Service)

Fire south of Kamloops reaches 11,000 hectares

Warmer temperatures could ramp up fire behaviour over the next few days

  • Aug. 27, 2023 11:00 a.m.
  • News

Warmer weather over the next few days is expected to ramp up fire behaviour near Kamloops.

The Rossmoore Lake wildfire sits at 11,062 hectares and is approximately 10 kilometres south of the community.

Fire crews are working on containment lines on the south flank and small hand ignitions are taking place to remove fuels. Crews are also using infrared scans to detect hot spots.

BC Wildfire Service expects temperatures to cool off on Tuesday (Aug. 29).

Evacuation orders and alerts are still in place.

READ MORE: Warmer temperatures expected in Shuswap, fire activity could increase

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsKamloops

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Warmer temperatures expected in Shuswap, fire activity could increase
Next story
UPDATE: Long-term care residents heading home, evacuation orders lifting in Central Okanagan

Just Posted

The Subaru Ironman 70.3 Victoria is taking place on May 29 in Greater Victoria with much of the cycling course on the Saanich Peninsula. (Black Press Media file photo)
QUIZ: Preparing for an Ironman

Bert Groenenberg is an avid cyclist who enjoys riding his bike for freedom and fitness. Groenenberg appreciated the bicycle-themed sculpture in downtown Rossland on a road trip. (Photo submitted)
SHARE THE ROAD: Two-wheel drive bicycle for sandy Sahara

Ranch Musings columnist David Zirnhelt. (File photo)
RANCH MUSINGS: Going from one crisis to yet another

Oliver Berger (L) is the Potato House’s “composteur,” monitoring and processing the compost, which is later donated as soil to community members around Williams Lake. Here he is pictured with Tom Bunn. (Photo submitted).
The Potato House, ‘Canada’s only 24/7 drive-through composting service’