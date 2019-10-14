Fire Prevention Week: MVFD reminds residents to clean chimneys in winter months to help prevent residential fires

MVFD Chief Jason Ward

Fire Prevention Week 2019

The Miocene Volunteer Fire Department recently purchased a new water tender to replace our aging tender to be our primary water transport apparatus.

We will continue to use our previous one as a secondary delivery and to assist with mutual aid situations with our neighbouring departments.

This new addition will also build our capacity of water delivery in the Miocene fire protection area.

The MVFD would also like to take this opportunity during fire prevention week to remind residents that as we move into the colder months, ensure your chimneys are cleaned and, depending on how often your wood burn devices are used, residents may need to periodically clean them throughout the season to prevent the accumulation of creosote.

