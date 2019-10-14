Fire Prevention Week: Dream to construct new building reality for Tyee Lake Volunteer Fire Department

We broke ground in April and Sept. 4 our firefighters moved our vehicles into the new facility

Photo submitted Tyee Lake firefighters Tony Clark, (from left), Mike Foote, Chris Lawrence, Dale Gray, Larry Straza, Rick Rhodes, Fire Chief Rick Jelley and Graham Smith stand in front of the new building which was constructed this year. Firefighters missing from the photo are: Lori Rhodes, Cheryl Lawrence, Derek Beaulieu, Tony McEwen, Mike Shields, Emma Wiggins and Blaine Wiggins.

Maureen Straza

Special to the Tribune/Advisor

2019 has been a busy year for the Tyee Lake Volunteer Fire Department and Community Association as we reached a milestone 14 years in the making with the construction of a building to house our trucks and equipment.

We are very grateful to our residents, volunteers, Cariboo Regional District and other organizations and private citizens for donating generously to our efforts to bring the 40 by 48 foot building to fruition.

We broke ground in April and Sept 4, 2019, our firefighters moved our vehicles into the new facility.

We continue to actively fundraise for new equipment and building interior finishing requirements and are hopeful that in the future our building will become a community hub.

Maureen Straza is the president of the Tyee Lake Community Association.

