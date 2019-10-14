Photo submitted Tyee Lake firefighters Tony Clark, (from left), Mike Foote, Chris Lawrence, Dale Gray, Larry Straza, Rick Rhodes, Fire Chief Rick Jelley and Graham Smith stand in front of the new building which was constructed this year. Firefighters missing from the photo are: Lori Rhodes, Cheryl Lawrence, Derek Beaulieu, Tony McEwen, Mike Shields, Emma Wiggins and Blaine Wiggins.

Fire Prevention Week: Dream to construct new building reality for Tyee Lake Volunteer Fire Department

We broke ground in April and Sept. 4 our firefighters moved our vehicles into the new facility

Maureen Straza

Special to the Tribune/Advisor

2019 has been a busy year for the Tyee Lake Volunteer Fire Department and Community Association as we reached a milestone 14 years in the making with the construction of a building to house our trucks and equipment.

We are very grateful to our residents, volunteers, Cariboo Regional District and other organizations and private citizens for donating generously to our efforts to bring the 40 by 48 foot building to fruition.

READ MORE: Ground broken at Tyee Lake for fire equipment, vehicle building

We broke ground in April and Sept 4, 2019, our firefighters moved our vehicles into the new facility.

We continue to actively fundraise for new equipment and building interior finishing requirements and are hopeful that in the future our building will become a community hub.

Maureen Straza is the president of the Tyee Lake Community Association.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Save the kids!’ Dorian survivor tells the harrowing story of his Canadian wife’s death
Next story
Fire Prevention Week: New Wildwood fire chief spreads passion for job with department

Just Posted

Fire Prevention Week: New Wildwood fire chief spreads passion for job with department

The WVFD currently has 18 volunteer firefighters

Fire Prevention Week: Dream to construct new building reality for Tyee Lake Volunteer Fire Department

We broke ground in April and Sept. 4 our firefighters moved our vehicles into the new facility

Fire Prevention Week: Riske Creek Volunteer Fire Department working to become official

“We all learned after the 2017 fires working together is our future.”

FIRE PREVENTION WEEK 2019: Not every hero wears a cape

Be your own hero. That’s the message this year for Fire Prevention Week.

Atom Development T-wolves get off to perfect start to 2019/20 season

Fulton said he’s looking forward to being behind the bench for the season

B.C.’s rural paramedic program expands, with home support

Advanced care ambulance staff added for six communities

BC Ferries sees steady traffic of post-Thanksgiving weekend travellers

Ferries filling up fast, sailing waits at some terminals

‘Save the kids!’ Dorian survivor tells the harrowing story of his Canadian wife’s death

Family held a funeral and placed Alishia Liolli’s remains in a niche at a cemetery in Windsor, Ont.

Okanagan woman, 91, votes at advance polls despite broken hip, shoulder and wrist

Angela Maynard has voted in almost every election during her lifetime

Heiltsuk Nation open first Big House in 120 years in northern B.C.

Opening means the community now has an appropriate space for spiritual and ceremonial events

Singh says NDP would form coalition with the Liberals to stop Tories

Singh was in a Liberal-held riding Sunday afternoon in Surrey where he was pressed about his post-election intentions

‘My heart goes out to the mother’: B.C. dad reacts to stabbing death of Ontario boy

Carson Crimeni, who was also 14, was bullied relentlessly, his dad says

BC Ferries filling up fast with post-Thanksgiving weekend travellers

Monday anticipated to be busiest day of the weekend

‘Wham-bam out the door’: Surrey man’s front yard left ruined by scamming landscaper

Resident warns neighbours to be careful of door-to-door salesmen

Most Read