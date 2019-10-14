Fire Prevention Week: Dream to construct new building reality for Tyee Lake Volunteer Fire Department

Maureen Straza
Special to the Tribune/Advisor
2019 has been a busy year for the Tyee Lake Volunteer Fire Department and Community Association as we reached a milestone 14 years in the making with the construction of a building to house our trucks and equipment.
We are very grateful to our residents, volunteers, Cariboo Regional District and other organizations and private citizens for donating generously to our efforts to bring the 40 by 48 foot building to fruition.
We broke ground in April and Sept 4, 2019, our firefighters moved our vehicles into the new facility.
We continue to actively fundraise for new equipment and building interior finishing requirements and are hopeful that in the future our building will become a community hub.
Maureen Straza is the president of the Tyee Lake Community Association.
