Fire Prevention Week: Big Lake Volunteer Fire Department proud to serve the community

Big Lake Volunteer Fire Department

Special to the Tribune

The Big Lake Volunteer Fire Rescue covers a vast area of 522 square kilometers.

Members of the BLVFD have responded to over 573 calls to date which include house fires, interface fires, vehicle accidents, medical injuries, sickness and others. We have travelled many hundreds of kilometers over the years responding to help people in distress.

We presently have 18 members who are dedicated to making our community a safer place to live. We recently acquired a 4400 gal tender which greatly increases our water hauling capacity. With the addition of our brand new Engine last year we now have four awesome trucks that will serve this community for years to come.

We have a great team of volunteers and are proud to serve the community of Big Lake.

