The Williams Lake Fire Department douses a blaze in the Williams Lake River Valley. (Greg Sabatino photo)

UPDATE: River Valley fire started at location of homeless camp

“Fire is out,” Peterson said. “Cause is undetermined but was in the location of a camp.”

The Williams Lake Fire Department made short work of a potentially dangerous blaze Sunday afternoon in the Williams Lake River Valley.

Fire crews arrived on scene below the Station House in the Williams Lake River Valley at roughly 2 p.m. where it appeared a tree had caught fire in the valley.

Trucks were able to drive down to the area using the access road below the cemetery on Mackenzie Avenue with trucks and managed to douse the fire quickly.

At 2:25 p.m. the WLFD were still on scene watering in the area. By 2:40 p.m. WLFD Chief Erick Peterson said the fire had been put out completely.

“Fire is out,” Peterson said. “Cause is undetermined but was in the location of a camp.”


sports@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Wildfire burning in coastal forest

Just Posted

UPDATE: River Valley fire started at location of homeless camp

“Fire is out,” Peterson said. “Cause is undetermined but was in the location of a camp.”

CCCTA pleased with marketing efforts

The new three per cent accommodation tax collected since May 2018 totals $674,000

FOREST INK: History of 1950 Chinchaga firestorm, part two

The author also did considerable research to describe how dark days had appeared in the past

Eighth Annual Walk to End ALS honours Bill Montgomery

Gone but not forgotten, Williams Lake marched in memory of Bill and all who have been lost to ALS

Photos: Local youth play their hearts out at WLIB Spring Ball Hockey Classic

While the adult divisions may have been cancelled, ball hockey was still enjoyed at Sugar Cane

Protesters rally in Victoria over newly approved Trans Mountain pipeline

The Still No Consent! No Trans Mountain! 20 kilometre march will end at Island View Beach

Wildfire burning in coastal forest

A fire beside the Sea to Sky Highway is burning up a steep slope

PHOTOS: Event marks one year since soccer team rescued from Thai cave

Nine players and coach took part in marathon and bike event to help improve conditions at cave

Rock climber dies after fall at Stawamus Chief in Squamish

The man had fallen about 30 metres while climbing in the Grand Wall area

Five B.C. students taken to hospital after playing with vaping device

School district said students were taken to hospital ‘out of an abundance of caution’

Being a pot dealer is not what it used to be

Sunday Big Read: the business of selling marijuana in B.C. is a slow bureaucratic slog

VIDEO: Two more pride flags have been stolen from Langley woman

Lisa Ebenal was “angry” and “fed up” after the latest theft. Then people started showing suppport

B.C. couple who has raised 58 children turns to community amid cancer diagnosis

Family who raised, fostered and adopted many kids hoping to gain some precious together time to fight cancer

Canucks acquire forward J.T. Miller from Lightning

J.T. Miller, 26, had 13 goals and 34 assists for the Lightning last season

Most Read