Fire destroys home of elderly couple at Cuisson Lake, near McLeese Lake

A grass fire sparked by embers from a fire pit quickly spread to the home of Cliff and Lydia Trudeau. (Barb Trudeau photo)A grass fire sparked by embers from a fire pit quickly spread to the home of Cliff and Lydia Trudeau. (Barb Trudeau photo)
Cliff and Lydia Trudeau had resided at their Cuisson Lake home north of McLeese Lake for the past 40 years. (Barb Trudeau photo)Cliff and Lydia Trudeau had resided at their Cuisson Lake home north of McLeese Lake for the past 40 years. (Barb Trudeau photo)
Cliff Trudeau stands nears a truck with the McLeese Lake Volunteer Fire Department. (Barb Trudeau photo)Cliff Trudeau stands nears a truck with the McLeese Lake Volunteer Fire Department. (Barb Trudeau photo)
A fire completely destroyed the home of Cliff and Lydia Trudeau at Cuisson Lake on Tuesday, April 13. (Cathy Murphy photo)A fire completely destroyed the home of Cliff and Lydia Trudeau at Cuisson Lake on Tuesday, April 13. (Cathy Murphy photo)

Barb Trudeau is looking for clothing for her elderly father after her parents Cliff, 79, and Lydia, 74, lost their home at Cuisson Lake north of McLeese Lake in a fire Tuesday, April 13.

Barb said her dad was in shock after the home he and his wife lived in for the past 40 years was lost.

“It just spread like crazy, and there was nothing we could do, and I felt really silly because it was my fire,” Barb said, noting she was starting a fire in a small fire pit.

“We were just going to sit down, and a friend of mine was coming over to sit and visit by the fire, and things went wrong.”

Embers from the fire pit had caught the grass on fire shortly after 11 a.m.

Barb rushed into the house to try and save her parents’ cat.

“I couldn’t find her and I had to get out,” she said.

“When I saw the flames shooting the ceiling, I said, ‘no, it’s time to leave’.”

Barb believes there would have been no time to save the old home.

By the time the McLeese Lake Fire Department arrived all the volunteer firefighters could do was work to contain the fire and hose it down as much as possible, Barb said.

“They were awesome, and we had a couple of neighbors show up, so they were very helpful.”

The home was, unfortunately, a complete loss.

Barb said her parents are currently staying in one of their outbuildings which has a wood stove to keep them cozy.

“They’re OK,” she said, noting her dad, especially, is in need of clothing.

Her mother, who had used one of the other outbuildings for storage where she kept some clothing, could also use some extra shoes.

“We’ll be OK,” Barb added, noting their family is all nearby.

“We’re all here.”

Anyone wanting to assist Cliff and Lydia Trudeau can contact Barb on Facebook. E-transfers can also be sent to the family through Barb’s sister at Cathymurphy983@gmail.com

Most Read