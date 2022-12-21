Michael Busch lost his home in a fire on Monday Dec. 19 while trying to stay warm. (Photo submitted)

Fire destroys home in Lone Butte

GoFundMe set up to support Micheal Busch who lost everything in the fire

A GoFundMe account has been set up for a Lone Butte man who lost everything in a house fire Monday night.

Kathleen Busch said her brother Michael was trying to stay warm amid the extreme temperatures by lighting a fire and using space heaters when his trailer – where he has lived for 16 years – caught fire. The cause of the blaze is unknown.

Busch said her brother managed to escape with his two dogs and his wallet but lost everything else, including the Christmas presents he had bought his six-year-old daughter who was coming to spend the holidays with him. Busch noted her brother was on disability and has no savings.

“Everything he had was in that trailer that he rented,” she said in an email to the Free Press.

Michael was taken to 100 Mile District General Hospital where he was treated for smoke inhalation. He and his dogs are now settled at the 100 Mile Motel for three days, thanks to Emergency Support Services, which also provided him with food and clothing vouchers.

“Emergency services in 100 Mile were so amazing,” Busch said.

However, she said they don’t know where her brother will go after the three days are up. His daughter, who lives with her in Victoria, is worried about finding him a new home. Busch noted her brother was hoping to make this Christmas special as their father just found out he has lung cancer so it may be their last Christmas together.

“His disability is very limited and rents have skyrocketed, and he has two dogs,” she said. “So your prayers for a new place to live are appreciated too.”

The campaign aims to raise $10,000.

To donate: https://bit.ly/3WxAanN

100 Mile Housefire

