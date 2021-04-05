Alexis Creek RCMP responded to a house fire at Alexis Creek Easter Sunday, 2021. (Photo submitted)

Fire destroys home at Alexis Creek Easter Sunday

The fire started at approximately 8:45 p.m. say witnesses

Fire completely destroyed a home at Alexis Creek on Easter Sunday.

A witness said the fire started at about 8:45 p.m. at a home on McCauley Road.

Alexis Creek RCMP as well as members of the Ravens crew, from the Alexis Creek Field Unit of the Cariboo Fire Centre, attended the scene, according to witnesses.

The home owner was away at the time the fire started, however, did arrive while his home was fully engulfed in flames.

“The fire fighting crew here is amazing. They were there very quickly and contained the fire. (They) saved my outbuildings but sad to say not my house as it was too far gone,” said the owner, a cowboy, who has lived at his home, a double-wide trailer, in Alexis Creek for the past 15 years.

“They did the best they could with garden hoses and a truck with a small water tank.”

The man, who did not want to be named for this article, said the loss is difficult to accept, however, he is OK and counts himself lucky because he still has his friends, his truck and camper and his horses.

“What more could a guy want?

This latest fire is the third fire to destroy a structure in Alexis Creek in the last two years, with the Happy Eater Restaurant lost to a blaze on the Easter weekend in April, 2019, followed by the El Tapatio Restaurant on Highway 20 on Thanksgiving, Oct. 11 2020 and now this latest home in Alexis Creek Easter Sunday, 2021.

The Catholic church at Konni Lake was also burned to the ground on the Thanksgiving weekend of 2020.

The Alexis Creek homeowner said there is nothing left of his home to determine why it would have started. He added he loves Alexis Creek and plans to rebuild in some way.

The Tribune has reached out to the Alexis Creek RCMP and Cariboo Fire Centre for further comment.

Chilcotin

Fire destroys home at Alexis Creek Easter Sunday

The fire started at approximately 8:45 p.m. say witnesses

Most Read