Firefighter taken to hospital following destructive blaze at Golden Law Courts

UPDATE:

One firefighter has been taken to East Kootenay Regional Hospital in Cranbrook for non-life-threatening injuries following a serious blaze at the Golden Law Courts.

The blaze started at about 3:30 a.m. and continues to burn, however, is considered contained.

Crews will remain on scene extinguishing the fire and hot spots. Public Works crews will also be in attendance to help manage the water run-off.⁣

Nicholson Fire Department also responded.

Fire crews continue to battle a large blaze at the Golden Law Courts which started early Monday morning.

RCMP Cpl. James Grandy says alarms were reported at around 3:30 a.m.

“There were multiple alarms going off and then a police officer who was on their way there could see flames coming out the front of the building,” Grandy said.

It was too early to tell if the fire at the Golden Law Courts and Service B.C. building was suspicious.

Fire Chief Mike Pecora confirmed the building was likely a total loss.

Flames were still shooting from the roof of the building more than five hours after volunteer fire crews were first called.

The building houses the community’s provincial courthouse but no cases were scheduled to be heard Monday.

The courthouse is across the street from the Golden and District Hospital and witnesses said hoses were blocking access to the hospital, while water being poured on the fire was pooling in front of that building.

Golden Alternate School also neighbours the courthouse building but students were on spring break on Monday and were not in class.

More to come.

