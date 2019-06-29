The Old Cannery at the Bella Coola Wharf was a landmark at the small habour. Angie Mindus photo

Fire destroys Bella Coola wharf’s historic BC Packers Old Cannery building

RCMP are requesting anyone with information call Crime Stoppers

A Bella Coola Harbour landmark has been destroyed by a fire police believe was deliberately set.

The BC Packers building known as the Old Cannery was consumed by the blaze which occurred just before midnight Thursday night, June 27.

The Bella Coola RCMP is seeking the assistance of the public for information regarding the fire, requesting that anyone who may have seen something prior to the building starting on fire or anything that could assist in investigating this matter further.

Read More: Crime Stoppers revisits mysterious case of sunken Bella Coola vessel

The British Columbia Packing Company or BC Packers had a long presence in the Bella Coola valley, with the fishing company operating from the early 1900s to the early 1990s before shutting down.

The building that burned was the large net loft which functioned as a place to store fisherman’s nets and to work on them.

It was originally a cannery established by John Clayton and later sold to the British Columbia Packers Association which become BC Packer eventually.

Read More: It’s finally here! Bella Coola Valley celebrates arrival of Northern Sea Wolf

If anyone has information regarding the fire, they are asked to contact Const. Charles or Const. Mills at 250-799-5363, or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Crime stoppers also subscribe to web tips at www.bccrimestoppers.com.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Downtown embraces Stampede Street Party

Just Posted

Downtown embraces Stampede Street Party

Business community and the City of Williams Lake unite to bring this event back

CASUAL COUNTRY 2019: The girl behind the race

Monica Sellars started an event just for women in the male-dominated sport of rodeo

CASUAL COUNTRY 2019: The Homathko River Inn

A refuge in spectacular wilderness

VIDEO: PHOTOS: Stampede’s First Performance one for the books

Here are some of the sights from Thursday evening

VIDEO: Williams Lake Sikh man responds to racist graffiti by offering suspect “a cup of tea”

Longtime Williams Lake resident Balhar Dosanjh is a peaceful man

B.C. launches mandatory vaccine registry for schoolchildren

The Vaccination Status Reporting Regulation will go into effect ahead of upcoming school year

Garbage-hauling ship arrives in B.C. after journey from Philippines

Authorities say the containers will be unloaded before being moved to a Burnaby incineration facility

Major rock slide in B.C. river raises concerns about salmon spawning

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada is looking at several options to address the problem

Bail set at $275,000 for woman accused in death of B.C. teen

Inderdeep Kaur Deo one of five people charged in connection with 2017 killing of Bhavkiran Dhesi

Sat-on-cat on the mend after surgery in Kamloops

Charlie had hip surgery after someone sat on him

Canadian icon and hero Terry Fox died 38 years ago today

Historica Canada’s Heritage Minute dedicated to Terry Fox shows his journey of cancer awareness

New features of B.C.’s campsite reservation system to launch this winter

Ministry of Environment says fees won’t increase

‘B.C.’s vital interests are at stake’: Lawyers battle over Alberta’s turn-off-the-taps law

Alberta government lawyer argued that the province’s turn-off-the taps legislation not meant to hurt B.C.

Fawn reunited with doe after man carries it through B.C. liquor store

The man was found at an Invermere home along with the fawn

Most Read