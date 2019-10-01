Fire dept. responds to truck fire in Williams Lake

The Williams Lake fire department is responding to a truck fire in Williams Lake Tuesday afternoon at Bob Paterson Homes Inc.
A plume of black smoke was visible coming from the location at Highway 97 and Mackenzie Avenue South.
RCMP controlled traffic while firefighters put out a fully engulfed truck that was in the parking lot of the business. No buildings were on fire, however, any damage to any buildings is unknown at this time.
Witnesses on scene saw flames shooting out of the truck at about 1:30 p.m.
