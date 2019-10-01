Black smoke billows from a truck fire Tuesday afternoon. (Amy Watts photo)

Fire dept. responds to truck fire in Williams Lake

The truck was stationed at Bob Paterson Homes Inc.

  • Oct. 1, 2019 2:06 p.m.
  • News

The Williams Lake fire department is responding to a truck fire in Williams Lake Tuesday afternoon at Bob Paterson Homes Inc.

A plume of black smoke was visible coming from the location at Highway 97 and Mackenzie Avenue South.

RCMP controlled traffic while firefighters put out a fully engulfed truck that was in the parking lot of the business. No buildings were on fire, however, any damage to any buildings is unknown at this time.

Witnesses on scene saw flames shooting out of the truck at about 1:30 p.m.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Williams Lake firefighters extinguish truck fire at Bob Paterson Homes Inc. in the 1200 block of Mackenzie Avenue South Tuesday afternoon. (Angie Mindus photo)

A plume of smoke can be seen off Highway 97 on Mackenzie Avenue South. (Angie Mindus photo)

Previous story
Kelowna-West MLA Ben Stewart cleared of financial wrongdoing
Next story
Man arrested after road rage baton attack in Greater Victoria

Just Posted

Fire dept. responds to truck fire in Williams Lake

The truck was stationed at Bob Paterson Homes Inc.

CRD sees six of nine resolutions endorsed at UBCM

Consistency in accessing emergency services and cannabis revenue sharing among them

Williams Lake area sees bumper crop of mice

Stores have seen a huge increase in mouse trap sales

Motor vehicle incident leaves more than 100 without power at 150 Mile House

Crash attended by police, fire crews, ambulance and search and rescue

LETTER: Thank you to all first responders who fought downtown fire

Watching them work was one of the most awe-inspiring moments of our lives

PHOTOS: Trailer likely saved Alberta man’s life in eight-vehicle highway crash

Collision on Highway 11 tied up traffic for hours

This flu season, B.C. pharmacies will offer numbing cream to help ease needle phobia

Numbing cream has experts hoping it’s just the prescription needed to get more people vaccinated

B.C. paramedics get employment stability in new union contract

‘Rural paramedicine’ offers house calls, increase in full-time work

B.C. records double amount of average rainfall in September

Abbotsford and Vancouver were the top two rainiest communities in the province

Attempted murder, assault charges recommended against officer in B.C. shooting

The incident occurred in May 2018

New vaping regulations on the way, B.C.’s health minister says

Adrian Dix said a plan will be released in the next few weeks

Man arrested after road rage baton attack in Greater Victoria

The attack is believed to have stemmed from a road rage incident, police say

Kelowna-West MLA Ben Stewart cleared of financial wrongdoing

Elections BC made the announcement today

Retired Canadian Forces member guilty of sex assault and using spy cameras to record coworkers

Colin McGregor found guilty of five out of seven charges he faced

Most Read