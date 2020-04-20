Fire dept. extinguishes brush fire in Williams Lake River Valley

A brush fire in the River Valley was extinguished quickly Monday afternoon thanks to the efforts of the Williams Lake Fire Department.

Chief Erick Peterson said the fire was human-caused and called in from a passer-by.

When asked if conditions are dry in the river valley, Peterson responded it is that time of year when the vegetation has not had a chance to green up yet.

He confirmed the department used three trucks and 16 people to action the fire.

An open-air fire ban was implemented within the City of Williams Lake on April 3.

There are exceptions which include factory-made firepits that meet the requirements in the City’s burning bylaw.

Some of these requirements include the pit being located at least 20 feet from any property line or building, 10 feet from any shrubbery or dry grass and be lit only with an immediate source of water, like a garden hose, nearby.

Read more: City of Williams Lake reminds residents of burning restrictions in effect



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

fire