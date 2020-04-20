Williams Lake Fire Dept. crews extinguish a brush fire in the River Valley Monday afternoon. (Erick Peterson photo)

Fire dept. extinguishes brush fire in Williams Lake River Valley

Fire called in by a passerby

A brush fire in the River Valley was extinguished quickly Monday afternoon thanks to the efforts of the Williams Lake Fire Department.

Chief Erick Peterson said the fire was human-caused and called in from a passer-by.

When asked if conditions are dry in the river valley, Peterson responded it is that time of year when the vegetation has not had a chance to green up yet.

He confirmed the department used three trucks and 16 people to action the fire.

An open-air fire ban was implemented within the City of Williams Lake on April 3.

There are exceptions which include factory-made firepits that meet the requirements in the City’s burning bylaw.

Some of these requirements include the pit being located at least 20 feet from any property line or building, 10 feet from any shrubbery or dry grass and be lit only with an immediate source of water, like a garden hose, nearby.

Read more: City of Williams Lake reminds residents of burning restrictions in effect


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

fire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Liberal changes to media aid plan hint at speedier spending, industry group says
Next story
B.C. reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths as total test positive cases near 1,700

Just Posted

Fire dept. extinguishes brush fire in Williams Lake River Valley

Fire called in by a passerby

School District 27 staff provide teaching, supervising and food services through pandemic

‘Anything we can do to help,’ says superintendent Chris van der Mark

Williams Lake’s Blue Spoon Catering, winter market victims of break-in

Owner provides several photographs of stolen items

B.C. tree planting season delayed until early May due to COVID-19 precautions

Companies will have to adhere to strict provincial health officer guidelines

COLUMN: Stop mining phase of tar sands until sludge problem is solved

Main problem with the ponds is toxic chemicals such as ammonia, mercury, and naphthenic acids.

B.C. reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths as total test positive cases near 1,700

The number of patients in hospital is currently 104, with 49 in ICU

Probe into mass killing in Nova Scotia continues as names of victims emerge

Police said the killings appeared to be, ‘at least in part, very random in nature’

B.C. finds seven Alberta oilsands workers with COVID-19

Dr. Bonnie Henry orders isolation for returning Kearl workers

COVID-19 transit crisis needs national response, B.C. Premier says

John Horgan calls for wage subsidy to keep buses, ferries going

Canadians can’t relax yet despite progress in curbing COVID-19, officials say

Canada’s top doctor said the overall situation is improving

Child dies after being struck by vehicle in Kelowna

The collision occurred in the 500 blocks of McCurdy Road just after 2:45 p.m. on April 19

COVID-19: B.C. adds 55 ambulances, air support for remote health care

Faster testing, transport promised for rural, Indigenous communities

Vancouver’s 4/20 event goes digital amid COVID-19 pandemic

4/20 organizers ask participants to abide by social distancing guidelines

As Nova Scotia death toll rises to 19, RCMP still looking for more victims

Gunman killed both people who knew him and those he did not, RCMP say

Most Read