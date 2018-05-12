Williams Lake firefighters Garrett Norris (left), Kris Wilk and Tallon Rolston are part of a work party Saturday where the department is doing its annual check of all the hoses. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Fire Dept. conducts routine maintenance

The hoses at the fire department are undergoing annual inspection

With a few quiet days and bright sunshine the Williams Lake Fire Dept. is seizing the opportunity to do its annual hose maintenance.

Beginning last evening and finishing up today, the crews are checking all of the hoses, something they do every year about this time.

Firefighter Brendan Footer said the department did respond to a small call Friday evening in the River Valley where someone had a small campfire going.

“It wasn’t very big, but it’s a reminder that there are no campfires allowed in the city limits unless you are using an approved backyard fire pit,” he said.

Residents can check in with the fire department at 250-392-4321 to ensure it meets requirements or check the Fire Protection and Control Bylaw.

