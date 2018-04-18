Fire department responds to three calls Tuesday

A fire in a basement Tuesday is still under investigation says deputy fire chief

The Williams Lake Fire Dept. responded to a fire in a basement of a home in the 1100 block of Midnight Drive on Tuesday evening. Angie Mindus photo

It was a case of things coming in threes for the Williams Lake Fire Department Tuesday.

There was a small fire at Tolko’s Lakeview Division Soda Creek sawmill in the afternoon, a residential fire alarm going off later in the afternoon and a fire in the basement of a home on Midnight Drive in the evening, said Deputy Fire Chief Rob Warnock.

The cause of the fire in the 1100 block of Midnight Drive is still under investigation, Warnock said, noting the department attended with the apparatus and 22 firefighters at 6:40 p.m

Normally at this time of year, the fire department conducts controlled burns around the city, however this year Warnock said that won’t be the case.

“With the winter and spring we are having, everything is really greening up on its own,” he said.