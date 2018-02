The fire department is asking all homeowners not to deposit excess snow around fire hydrants.

The Williams Lake Fire Department is asking the public to not deposit excess snow around fire hydrants, as seen here. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo)

City crews are currently in the process of clearing areas around hydrants in the industrial and downtown areas of Williams Lake.

If you have any questions regarding this requirement contact Deputy Fire Chief Rob Warnock at 250-392-1778 or rwarnock@williamslake.ca.