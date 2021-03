WLFD Chief Erick Peterson said the cause is under investigation

The Williams Lake Fire Department extinguished a small grass fire behind the Williams Lake Seniors Village on Western Avenue Tuesday, March 16 just after 1 p.m. (Photo submitted)

The Williams Lake Fire Department made short work of a grass fire behind the Williams Lake Seniors Village on Western Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

WLFD Chief Erick Peterson said the cause is under investigation, and added the fire was extinguished by just before 1:30 p.m.



greg.sabatino@wltribune.com

