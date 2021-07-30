Fire crews from 100 Mile House, Forest Grove and 108 Mile Ranch worked to battle a structure fire in Gateway Thursday afternoon. (100 Mile House Fire Rescue - Submitted photo)

Fire crews battle Gateway mobile home fire

No injuries reported as crews from 100 Mile, Forest Grove and 108 Mile battle blaze

Officials are investigating the cause of a mobile home fire in Gateway Thursday.

Crews from 100 Mile House Fire Rescue, Forest Grove Volunteer Fire Department and 108 Mile Volunteer Fire Department attended the blaze on Bissett Road Thursday afternoon.

According to an update from the 100 Mile House Fire Rescue, the home was “fully involved” prior to crews arriving; flames spread to nearby trees, however, crews were able to extinguish the trees and the fire did not spread.

No injuries to the home’s occupants or firefighters were reported.

More to come…


melissa.smalley@100milefreepress.net
