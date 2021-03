Cause of fire under investigation

Members of the Williams Lake Fire Department responded to a house fire in Williams Lake Monday evening, March 22. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo)

Members of the Williams Lake Fire Department rushed to extinguish a house fire in the 1100 block of Second Avenue Monday evening, March 22.

Fire chief Erick Peterson said the cause of the fire is unknown, and members of the fire department will return to the scene Tuesday morning to investigate further.

Peterson confirmed there was heavy fire damage in a few rooms of the residence.

Williams Lake