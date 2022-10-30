A truck fire prompted a response from members of the Williams Lake Fire Department Sunday morning, Oct. 30. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Fire breaks out in trailer of cube truck parked in downtown Williams Lake

Fire started at about 7:45 a.m.

A parked cube truck and trailer received extensive damage from fire Sunday morning.

Black smoke could be seen rising from the area along Mackenzie Avenue, between Borland Street and Oliver Street, at about 7:45 a.m. Sunday morning, Oct. 30.

Traffic control was quick to arrive to help manage vehicles along Mackenzie Avenue while fire fighters were en route.

A crew arrived just after 8 a.m. and put out the blaze.

The fire appeared to have started at the truck’s trailer in an area which is frequented by the homeless who often set up tents and other camp spots between Mackenzie Avenue and the rail tracks.

The Tribune has reached out to the Williams Lake RCMP and Williams Lake Fire Department for more information on this latest incident.

A little more than a year ago an old motorhome burned in the same area. Once the fire was extinguished, a body was discovered inside the cab. The BC Coroners Service has not release any further information on that fatal fire.

