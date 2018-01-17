Fire at Tolko in Quesnel this morning

The Quesnel Fire Department responded at 2:30 this morning

A fire at Tolko Mills on Two Mile Flat had Quesnel Volunteer Firefighters out in force at 2:30 a.m. today (Jan. 17).

A total of 18 fire department personnel attended, along with three engines and one ladder truck, says director of emergency services Sylvain Gauthier.

The fire engulfed the main sawmill, but was contained to this area by the mill’s sprinkler system. There was some damage to the mill’s structure and to electrical wiring.

Gauthier says that the fire was caused by a spark from a welder.

The Quesnel Fire Department was on the scene for just over three hours.