Fire at Eleven Mile Creek near Hope classified as out of control

It’s a small blaze so far at 20 hectares, but firefighters don’t yet have a handle on it

A wildfire that was discovered Sunday (June 20) near Hope is now burning out of control.

The blaze is located around Eleven Mile Creek, which is halfway between Hope and Sunshine Valley. Going east on Highway 3, the area is accessed by a forest service road and is a hiking and all-terrain vehicle destination.

On the provincial government’s B.C. Wildfire Dashboard web page, it’s listed at 20 hectares and is one of two fires currently classified as out of control.

The other one is a much smaller .10 hectare blaze burning at Darke Creek, which is between Peachland and Summerland in the Okanagan.

A 350 hectare fire near Lytton in the Interior has been described as out of control, but is currently classified as a ‘fire of note.’

