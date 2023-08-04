Final stretch of Williams Lake River Valley to reopen for use after 2020 floods

The trail will open to the Fraser River Aug. 8

The Williams Lake River Valley trail extends to the Fraser River. (City of Williams Lake photo)

Three years after catastrophic flooding destroyed trails, roadways, bridges, city infrastructure and natural habitat, the remaining portion of the Williams Lake River Valley Trail will reopen to the Fraser River on Tuesday, August 8.

The reopening marks the third and final phase of rebuilding from the April 2020 floods, which caused millions of dollars in damage and forced the closure of the 12-km recreation trail for safety reasons.

Trail goers can expect to see some construction work is still ongoing and may be encountered. The gate near the Comer Street entrance will remain closed and motorized vehicle use, including off-road vehicles, is not permitted in the river valley, noted the city in a news release Aug 4. Rock hauling will also be continuing in some areas, and temporary closures or site-specific safety protocols may occur while remaining work continues.

Access from the former Frizzi Road entrance will remain permanently closed due to safety concerns.

Williams Lake mayor Surinderpal Rathor said he and city staff are thrilled to have one of Williams Lake’s premier recreation trails fully reopened to residents and guests.

“With plenty of summer and, hopefully, beautiful weather ahead we hope to see the community out walking or biking the trail and enjoying the amazing scenery along the way,” Rathor said.

Williams Lake CAO Gary Muraca thanked all who were part of the restoration work.

“Thanks again to all of the city staff, contractors, community groups and consultants who have done a phenomenal job restoring recreational features and infrastructure on the trail and we’re thrilled to be able to have it back open fully to the public,” Muraca said.

While the majority of the work along the Williams Lake River Valley Trail has been completed, Muraca added habitat restoration around bridge sites still needs to be completed.

The third and final phase of the reopening will follow two preceding opening dates for phases one and two which occurred earlier this year in May and June.

The approved budget for the Williams Lake River Valley recovery work is $7.6 million, of which the city is paying roughly 20 per cent.

The cost of the emergency response at the time of the flooding, which also damaged critical sewage infrastructure, was covered by the province.

