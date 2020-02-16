Final phase of stormwater management upgrade to be completed in Williams Lake River Valley

Much of the work was previously funded with grants, the final phase will not

City council has approved general revenue funds work on the final phase to improve stormwater management in the Williams Lake River Valley. (Patrick Davies photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The sixth and final phase of the stormwater management work in Williams Lake’s River Valley will be going ahead with $73,440 allocated from general revenue.

City council approved the expenditure during the regular meeting Tuesday, Feb. 11.

Work has been done to upgrade the system since 2004 after Fisheries and Oceans Canada alerted the City that discharged water quality from the stormwater outfalls was adversely impacting fish and fish habitat in the Williams Lake River.

A study was completed by the City identifying six separate upgrade projects to address the concerns.

The city’s manager of planning and development Hasib Nadvi, in a report to city council, noted grant funds have paid for most of the work until now.

Read more: Clean water and wastewater fund invests in Williams Lake

“In 2019, the City applied for the FCM Green Municipal fund to cost share the Phase 6 improvements. However, the application was denied.”

Nadvi noted an unspent amount of $51,981 has been carried over from 2018 when Phase 4 was completed and staff recommended council approve the reallocation of the unspent amount of $51,981 from Phase 4 to the outstanding Phase 6 project.

Council unanimously approved the expenditure.



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

infrastructure