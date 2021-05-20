The Fraser River is seen west of Williams Lake from Doc English Bluff Ecological Reserve. (Rebecca Dyok photo)

The Fraser River is seen west of Williams Lake from Doc English Bluff Ecological Reserve. (Rebecca Dyok photo)

Final hearing set for appeal of Gibraltar mine permit by Tsilhqot’in Nation

Environmental Appeal Board virtual hearings May 20, May 21

The Tsilhqot’in Nation’s challenge of a permit application by Gibraltar Mine to increase its effluent discharge into the Fraser River north of Williams Lake is anticipated to conclude by the end of the week.

In a statement issued Thursday morning, the Tsilhqot’in Nation noted it is appealing the amended permit on the grounds their laws and principles were not properly considered in the consultation and accommodation process, and that the amended permit fails to protect the environment.

Gibraltar Mine last received approval to increase its rate of discharged mining effluent into the Fraser River by 50 per cent from April 10, 2019, to November 10, 2021, by the director of the B.C. Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy.

Read More: INDUSTRIAL UPDATE 2021: Gibraltar Mine protecting and managing water

Taseko vice president of corporate affairs, Brian Battison previously confirmed to Black Press Media the mine has been discharging water that is monitored weekly since 2009, and said its operation has never compromised the Fraser River.

“The Gibraltar mine accumulates roughly six million cubic meters of water every year predominantly from rainfall, snowmelt, and groundwater,” Battison said, adding water has been accumulating since the 1980s and cannot be stored indefinitely.

“To reduce the amount of total water stored on-site water treatment options are being examined, the purpose of which is to reduce the amount of sulphate and nitrate.”

If the appeal is successful, Gibraltar would still be able to discharge at their previous permitted rate, which the Tsilhqot’in Nation said remains of grave concern given the lack of sophisticated treatment before discharge into the Fraser River that supports the sensitive white sturgeon.

Nits’ilʔin (Chief) Troy Baptiste of the ʔEsdilagh First Nation said waterways and the life they support must be protected from cumulative impacts and permits such as the Gibraltar Mine discharge permit.

Read More: ‘Dilution not the solution’ says ?Esdilagh, Nadleh Whut’en First Nations

“Effluent is being pumped into the Fraser River when it does not meet B.C. water quality guidelines where the discharge pipe enters the river. The fact that (B.C.) has a policy that allows for this to happen is appalling and goes against our own laws.”

Last May, ?Edilagh First Nation adopted its written form of Elhdaqox Dechen Ts’edilhtan (Sturgeon River Law), noting they did so to exercise their right to govern the use and management of waters in their territory to ensure it is safe and clean for future and current generations.

Gibraltar Mine’s parent company, Taseko Mines Ltd., and the Tsilhqot’in National Government have had a tumultuous relationship for more than a decade stemming from the proposed New Prosperity Gold-Copper Mine project at Teztan Biny (also known as Fish Lake) west of Williams Lake. The two parties have currently agreed to a standstill with the intent to discuss a long-term solution to the conflict.

Gibraltar Mine, located between Williams Lake and Quesnel, is within both Tsilhqot’in and Secwépemc traditional territories.

A livestream of the hearings Thursday, May 20 and Friday, May 21, is available on the Environmental Appeal Board website.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

EnvironmentFirst Nationsmining

Previous story
Alaskan cruise ships bypassing B.C. ports could cost province millions
Next story
B.C. paramedics respond to record overdose calls in 24-hour period for 2nd month in a row

Just Posted

Digital literacy is an essential need for workers today, and one of the aspects of a project in Williams Lake called Every Door the Right Door that has received funding from the provincial government. (File photo)
Williams Lake, Quesnel recipients of poverty reduction grants from province

Each community will receive $50,000

The Salvation Army is using its Community Response Unit truck to serve hamburgers for a community barbecue Thursday, May 20 in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Salvation Army hosting community barbecue in Williams Lake

Masks and social distancing are required

The Fraser River is seen west of Williams Lake from Doc English Bluff Ecological Reserve. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
Final hearing set for appeal of Gibraltar mine permit by Tsilhqot’in Nation

Environmental Appeal Board virtual hearings May 20, May 21

Steve Forseth sits on the Cariboo Regional District board and is the new first vice-president of the North Central Local Government Association. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Our Hometown: Local government act

Steve Forseth’s love of politics began in grade school

Williams Lake RCMP Cpl. Fraser Bjorn, left, and Const. Dan Cohen train for an upcoming KidSport fundraiser. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
VIDEO: Williams Lake RCMP officers going extra miles for KidSport

On the weekend of May 28, Cpl. Fraser Bjorn and Const. Dan Cohen plan to complete a 4x4x48

Jimmy Blais has a new lease on life after meeting Claire Jacklin, the community manager at Golden Life's Garden View Village in Kimberley, who encouraged him and helped him start a workout routine, helping him conquer his MS diagnosis. Paul Rodgers photo.
500 revolutions: B.C. man with MS gains back control with help of exercise bike

Garden View Community Manager encouraged Blais to get his body moving

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media file)
Australian man living in Kelowna faces hate speech charge for alleged threatening video

Kibwe Ngoie-Ntombe faces several charges for alleged threats made to the Katanga region of the Congo

BC Wildfire Service air tankers and pilots are now stationed at the Penticton Airport, ready at a moment’s notice to fight wildfires. (Western News file photo)
B.C. government wants public to be ‘FireSmart’ this long weekend

British Columbians are encouraged to be careful with campfires, cigarette butts and more

B.C. middle and high school students are next up for COVID-19 vaccinations. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. parents with COVID-19 vaccine appointments can bring the kids

Registering everyone first is recommended, but not required

Penticton mayor John Vassilaki and Minister of Housing David Eby have been battling over the Victory Church shelter and BC Housing projects in the city. (File photos)
Minister Eby receives warning over ‘dangerous precedent’ in Penticton shelter dispute

UBCM president says Eby’s decision to use paramountcy powers undermines local government autonomy

UBC professor Dr. Anna Blakney, 30, is educating more than just classes about vaccines. She’s also teaching her more than 217,000 social media followers. (TikTok/Screen grab)
VIDEO: UBC prof finds TikTok fame, debunking 1 COVID-19 lie at a time

Vaccine expert Dr. Anna Blakney is teaching more than just students, she’s educating 217,900 social media followers too

Statistics Canada’s offices at Tunny’s Pasture in Ottawa are shown on Friday, March 8, 2019. Statistics Canada is reminding people to fill out this year’s census to avoid getting a visit at their door during the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Statistics Canada reminds people to fill out 2021 census, may follow up in person

Statistics Canada says enumerators will not go inside anyone’s home because of the health risk

Omar Alghabra attends a news conference, Wednesday January 15, 2020 in Ottawa. Alghabra says he cannot yet commit to a date — or COVID-19 vaccination benchmarks — for when so-called vaccine passports will allow Canada to wind down quarantines and open its borders. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Too early to set a date on loosening travel restrictions: Canada’s transport minister

Omar Alghabra says country still waiting on public health advice and evidence for vaccine passports

Most Read