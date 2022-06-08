Two CF-18s, like those pictured here, were spotted overhead of the Williams Lake area on June 1, 2022. (Black Press Media file photo)

Fighter jets spotted overhead of Williams Lake June 1

Canadian Armed Forces fighter jets were carrying out normal training flight

If you thought you saw fighter jets overhead on June 1 in Williams Lake, you were not imagining things.

Canadian Armed Forces confirmed two Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18 Hornet fighter jets were in the area on June 1 as part of normal training.

Based out of Cold Lake, Alta., the two jets were flying from the 4-Wing Cold Lake Base to a different airspace for visual flight rules training.

One of two bases for CF-18s in Canada, 4-Wing is the “busiest fighter base in Canada” according to the Government of Canada website.

Local citizens in the area had spotted the planes from the Fox Mountain area and reported the sighting to the Tribune.

Training flights can take place across western Canada, and while Cold Lake might seem far away for locals, Captain Rachel Brosseau noted, “in a CF-18, it’s not as far as you might think it is.”


